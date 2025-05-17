Iranian Nationals Face Espionage Charges in London Court
Three Iranian men appeared in a London court on espionage charges. They are accused of working for Iran's intelligence service between 2024 and 2025. The men were arrested in May and remain in custody. The UK plans to enhance counterterrorism measures due to rising threats linked to Tehran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:56 IST
Three Iranian nationals appeared in a London court Saturday on charges of espionage, following a comprehensive investigation by counter-terrorism detectives.
The accused, identified as Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, faced accusations of collaborating with Iran's intelligence service between August 2024 and February 2025.
Having entered the UK via unauthorized routes between 2016 and 2022, the trio were apprehended in May and remain in custody. The charges have sparked a review of the UK's counterterrorism policies amidst warnings of increasing threats associated with Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
