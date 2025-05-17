Syrian Security Forces Disrupt Islamic State Cells in Aleppo

Syrian security forces launched a decisive operation against Islamic State cells in Aleppo on Saturday, effectively neutralizing the threat by killing one militant and taking several others into custody, according to government officials.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the operation, a first for the Islamist-led government in Aleppo, resulted in the death of a security team member. Authorities seized a significant cache of weapons and ISIS-branded uniforms.

This crackdown on extremist elements comes as President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda affiliate leader and opponent of ISIS, strengthens his position following recent U.S. diplomatic engagements and policy shifts, including a promise to lift sanctions to support Syria's economic recovery.

