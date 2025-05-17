Teachers Demand Justice: A Peaceful Protest for Rights

Amidst ongoing protests, West Bengal teachers highlight the injustices following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated over 25,000 applications. At the center of this sit-in demonstration is the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, advocating for the rights of educators unfairly dismissed post the 2016 SSC examination results.

Forum leader Chinmoy Mondal stated intentions to consult top national figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to highlight the state's oversight in distinguishing between wrongfully accused educators. Teachers criticized the West Bengal School Service Commission for lack of consultation before legal maneuvers.

A committed group of teachers and supporters continues to press for fair treatment, engaging students in open-air classes. Despite receiving food and logistical support from allies, the Forum stresses an apolitical stance, seeking genuine and organized backing toward seeing justice served.

