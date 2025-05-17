Left Menu

Teachers Demand Justice: A Peaceful Protest for Rights

School teachers in West Bengal, who lost jobs after a Supreme Court ruling, continue protesting outside the Education Department. They form the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum and plan to seek guidance from national leaders. The protest emphasizes social values and appeals for non-political support in their quest for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:33 IST
Teachers Demand Justice: A Peaceful Protest for Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing protests, West Bengal teachers highlight the injustices following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated over 25,000 applications. At the center of this sit-in demonstration is the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, advocating for the rights of educators unfairly dismissed post the 2016 SSC examination results.

Forum leader Chinmoy Mondal stated intentions to consult top national figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to highlight the state's oversight in distinguishing between wrongfully accused educators. Teachers criticized the West Bengal School Service Commission for lack of consultation before legal maneuvers.

A committed group of teachers and supporters continues to press for fair treatment, engaging students in open-air classes. Despite receiving food and logistical support from allies, the Forum stresses an apolitical stance, seeking genuine and organized backing toward seeing justice served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025