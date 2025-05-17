Diplomacy Over Borders: Bangladesh's Approach to Illegal Immigration

Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, emphasized diplomatic solutions for handling illegal Indian nationals in the country. He declared their repatriation would proceed through official international channels.

This statement was made during the inauguration of the nation's third floating Border Outpost in Satkhira. Chowdhury noted that Bangladesh abstains from 'push-in' tactics practised by some nations, emphasizing adherence to diplomacy and international law, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune.

Furthermore, Chowdhury explained that communications have been established with India regarding these issues. He reiterated the stance on formal repatriation processes, aiming to maintain a cohesive local effort to counter unauthorized border crossings.

