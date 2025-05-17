Left Menu

Diplomacy Over Borders: Bangladesh's Approach to Illegal Immigration

Bangladesh Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced the repatriation of illegal Indian nationals through diplomatic means. At the launch of a floating Border Outpost, he emphasized Bangladesh's commitment to resolving border issues via diplomacy, adhering to international laws, and requested India avoid 'push-ins'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:15 IST
Diplomacy Over Borders: Bangladesh's Approach to Illegal Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, emphasized diplomatic solutions for handling illegal Indian nationals in the country. He declared their repatriation would proceed through official international channels.

This statement was made during the inauguration of the nation's third floating Border Outpost in Satkhira. Chowdhury noted that Bangladesh abstains from 'push-in' tactics practised by some nations, emphasizing adherence to diplomacy and international law, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune.

Furthermore, Chowdhury explained that communications have been established with India regarding these issues. He reiterated the stance on formal repatriation processes, aiming to maintain a cohesive local effort to counter unauthorized border crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025