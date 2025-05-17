Diplomacy Over Borders: Bangladesh's Approach to Illegal Immigration
Bangladesh Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced the repatriation of illegal Indian nationals through diplomatic means. At the launch of a floating Border Outpost, he emphasized Bangladesh's commitment to resolving border issues via diplomacy, adhering to international laws, and requested India avoid 'push-ins'.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, emphasized diplomatic solutions for handling illegal Indian nationals in the country. He declared their repatriation would proceed through official international channels.
This statement was made during the inauguration of the nation's third floating Border Outpost in Satkhira. Chowdhury noted that Bangladesh abstains from 'push-in' tactics practised by some nations, emphasizing adherence to diplomacy and international law, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune.
Furthermore, Chowdhury explained that communications have been established with India regarding these issues. He reiterated the stance on formal repatriation processes, aiming to maintain a cohesive local effort to counter unauthorized border crossings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Funds Deployed for Rajasthan Border Security
BCCI Shifts May 11 IPL Match Amid Border Security Concerns
Rajasthan Bolsters Border Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Heightened Vigilance: Nepal APF Intensifies Border Security Amid Regional Tensions
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Border Security Meeting Amidst Operation Sindoor’s Success