Assam Gears Up for Monsoon with Comprehensive Flood Preparedness

In a concerted effort ahead of the monsoon season, Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota conducted a review of the state's flood preparedness. He stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination to cope with potential flooding.

Key figures from various departments and agencies, including district commissioners who joined virtually, participated in the meeting. The ASDMA Chief Executive Officer, Gyanendra D Tripathi, presented an overview of the measures taken to ensure readiness at both state and district levels.

Authorities, including the NDRF and Fire & Emergency Services, have mobilized resources and personnel across strategic locations in Assam. Several initiatives, including a farmer enrollment drive for crop insurance, have been planned to mitigate the impacts of the monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)