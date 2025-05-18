Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Monsoon with Comprehensive Flood Preparedness

Assam is sharpening its flood preparedness as the monsoon season approaches. The state's Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, instructed departments and agencies to collaborate closely. With 14 NDRF teams deployed and strategic planning in place, Assam is prepared to effectively manage potential deluges.

Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort ahead of the monsoon season, Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota conducted a review of the state's flood preparedness. He stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination to cope with potential flooding.

Key figures from various departments and agencies, including district commissioners who joined virtually, participated in the meeting. The ASDMA Chief Executive Officer, Gyanendra D Tripathi, presented an overview of the measures taken to ensure readiness at both state and district levels.

Authorities, including the NDRF and Fire & Emergency Services, have mobilized resources and personnel across strategic locations in Assam. Several initiatives, including a farmer enrollment drive for crop insurance, have been planned to mitigate the impacts of the monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

