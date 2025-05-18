Academic Freedom vs. National Sentiment: The Ali Khan Mahmudabad Controversy
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor at Ashoka University, was arrested for social media comments on Operation Sindoor. His remarks sparked controversy, leading to a complaint by BJP Yuva Morcha and notice by Haryana State Commission for Women. Mahmudabad claims misinterpretation of his posts advocating peace and harmony.
- Country:
- India
An associate professor from Ashoka University, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, has been arrested due to his social media commentary on Operation Sindoor, according to a statement by local police on Sunday.
The arrest followed a complaint by a leader from the BJP Yuva Morcha. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajeet Singh confirmed Mahmudabad's detention in New Delhi, as investigations into his remarks continue. Ashoka University expressed its commitment to cooperating fully with law enforcement.
This incident occurred shortly after the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a notice citing Mahmudabad's comments about Operation Sindoor. The professor has defended his stance, attributing the reaction to a misreading of his intentions, which aimed to promote peace and recognize the Indian armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Fundamental Right for freedom of speech, expression not absolute and no one can demean anybody: SC on influencers mocking disabled.
Congress Hails Indian Armed Forces' Strikes on Terror Camps
Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Strike
Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Govt.