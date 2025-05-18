Left Menu

Academic Freedom vs. National Sentiment: The Ali Khan Mahmudabad Controversy

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor at Ashoka University, was arrested for social media comments on Operation Sindoor. His remarks sparked controversy, leading to a complaint by BJP Yuva Morcha and notice by Haryana State Commission for Women. Mahmudabad claims misinterpretation of his posts advocating peace and harmony.

Updated: 18-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:21 IST
An associate professor from Ashoka University, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, has been arrested due to his social media commentary on Operation Sindoor, according to a statement by local police on Sunday.

The arrest followed a complaint by a leader from the BJP Yuva Morcha. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajeet Singh confirmed Mahmudabad's detention in New Delhi, as investigations into his remarks continue. Ashoka University expressed its commitment to cooperating fully with law enforcement.

This incident occurred shortly after the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a notice citing Mahmudabad's comments about Operation Sindoor. The professor has defended his stance, attributing the reaction to a misreading of his intentions, which aimed to promote peace and recognize the Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

