Corruption Allegations Rock Enforcement Directorate

Opposition leader V D Satheesan accuses a significant portion of Enforcement Directorate officials of corruption. Allegations follow a senior ED official's involvement in a corruption case. Satheesan claims ED misuses its power to target political opponents, deviating from its duties under the PMLA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) faces serious allegations of corruption as Kerala's Opposition leader, V D Satheesan, accuses many officials of abusing their power for personal gain.

Satheesan's claims arose after a senior ED officer was recently booked by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in a corruption case.

He alleges the ED prioritizes political agendas over its core mission, accusing it of being used as a tool to target opposition leaders at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

