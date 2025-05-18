Corruption Allegations Rock Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) faces serious allegations of corruption as Kerala's Opposition leader, V D Satheesan, accuses many officials of abusing their power for personal gain.

Satheesan's claims arose after a senior ED officer was recently booked by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in a corruption case.

He alleges the ED prioritizes political agendas over its core mission, accusing it of being used as a tool to target opposition leaders at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)