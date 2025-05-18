Corruption Allegations Rock Enforcement Directorate
Opposition leader V D Satheesan accuses a significant portion of Enforcement Directorate officials of corruption. Allegations follow a senior ED official's involvement in a corruption case. Satheesan claims ED misuses its power to target political opponents, deviating from its duties under the PMLA.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) faces serious allegations of corruption as Kerala's Opposition leader, V D Satheesan, accuses many officials of abusing their power for personal gain.
Satheesan's claims arose after a senior ED officer was recently booked by the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in a corruption case.
He alleges the ED prioritizes political agendas over its core mission, accusing it of being used as a tool to target opposition leaders at the national level.
