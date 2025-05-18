Escalating Drone Warfare: Civilians Caught in the Crossfire

In a recent escalation, Russian air defense forces have claimed to destroy 25 Ukrainian drones overnight across its border regions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 22 of these drones were downed in the Belgorod region, with another three neutralized in Bryansk.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, stated that the attack caused no damage or injuries. However, Alexander Khinshtein, the governor of Kursk, reported a 69-year-old woman's death following an explosive drone incident.

Reports remain unverified by independent sources. While both Russia and Ukraine deny civilian targeting, the conflict has claimed thousands of lives, predominantly affecting Ukrainians. Ukrainian authorities have labeled the latest Russian attack as the largest since their invasion began in 2022.

