Escalating Drone Warfare: Civilians Caught in the Crossfire

Russian air defences reportedly neutralized 25 Ukrainian drones in border regions, resulting in the death of a woman. Meanwhile, a significant Russian drone attack in Ukraine has caused civilian casualties. Both nations continue to deny targeting non-combatants, despite extensive loss of life in ongoing conflicts.

Updated: 18-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation, Russian air defense forces have claimed to destroy 25 Ukrainian drones overnight across its border regions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 22 of these drones were downed in the Belgorod region, with another three neutralized in Bryansk.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, stated that the attack caused no damage or injuries. However, Alexander Khinshtein, the governor of Kursk, reported a 69-year-old woman's death following an explosive drone incident.

Reports remain unverified by independent sources. While both Russia and Ukraine deny civilian targeting, the conflict has claimed thousands of lives, predominantly affecting Ukrainians. Ukrainian authorities have labeled the latest Russian attack as the largest since their invasion began in 2022.

