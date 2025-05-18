Jammu & Kashmir Police Intensify Raids to Disrupt Terror Networks
The Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted extensive raids in Poonch, targeting terror networks linked to Pakistan. They searched nearly 18 locations, focusing on overground workers and terrorists' associates. Several electronic devices were seized, yet no arrests were made as the operation continued under senior officers' supervision.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have heightened efforts to dismantle terror networks by conducting raids at various locations in the border district of Poonch, officials revealed on Sunday.
Targeting approximately 18 places, the raids focused on overground workers and family members linked to terrorists believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Several electronic devices were seized during these surprise checks.
Despite the intensity of the operations, no arrests were made. Senior officers led the ongoing investigation efforts, ensuring law enforcement agencies maintained the pressure on suspected networks.
