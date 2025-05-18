Jammu & Kashmir Police Intensify Raids to Disrupt Terror Networks

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have heightened efforts to dismantle terror networks by conducting raids at various locations in the border district of Poonch, officials revealed on Sunday.

Targeting approximately 18 places, the raids focused on overground workers and family members linked to terrorists believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Several electronic devices were seized during these surprise checks.

Despite the intensity of the operations, no arrests were made. Senior officers led the ongoing investigation efforts, ensuring law enforcement agencies maintained the pressure on suspected networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)