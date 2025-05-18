Pope Leo XIV's Historic Inauguration: A Call for Unity and Heritage

Pope Leo XIV officially began his papal tenure on Sunday, reaching out to conservatives left isolated by his predecessor. He committed to maintaining the Catholic Church's traditions while advocating unity, cautioning against authoritarian leadership.

The newly elected pontiff, from Chicago and with Peruvian ties, navigated St. Peter's Square in the popemobile before attending a Mass that marked his installation as the 267th pope. His emergence follows a brief conclave, succeeding the late Pope Francis of Argentina.

Pope Leo emphasized continuity on social fronts like poverty and environmental protection, while addressing pressing issues such as peace in Ukraine and humanitarian crises in Gaza. With a heartening appeal for unity, he signaled key papal priorities amid a divided Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)