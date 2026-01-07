BJP's Strategic Shuffle: West Bengal's Battle for Unity Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a strategic move, the West Bengal BJP unveiled its new 35-member state committee on Wednesday, aiming to stabilize internal factions and gear up for the forthcoming assembly elections. This organizational reshuffle is seen as an attempt to mend old loyalties and contain rivalries within the party ranks.

The announcement comes nearly six months after Samik Bhattacharya assumed the role of state president. Despite initial plans to debut the team before the Durga Puja festival, internal frictions postponed the process, highlighting longstanding tensions between veteran members and newer entrants within the party.

The revamped committee reflects a nuanced approach, prioritizing experienced hands while incorporating fresh leadership to ensure operational clarity during the campaign. As the electoral clock ticks towards the April-May polls, the BJP gears up to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress with a carefully crafted strategy to unify its base.