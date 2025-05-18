Joint Police Operation Foils Hyderabad Blast Plot

In a significant breakthrough, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police conducted a joint operation resulting in the arrest of two men allegedly planning explosions in Hyderabad. The arrests occurred after police received a tip-off, leading to the detention of Siraj Ur Rehman from Vizianagaram.

Authorities discovered a cache of explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, at Rehman's premises during the operation. The police disclosed that Rehman's confession led to the arrest of a second suspect, Syed Sameer, in Hyderabad.

Both individuals are currently in custody and face legal proceedings. Police officials are calling for public cooperation and heightened vigilance to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)