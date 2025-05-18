Joint Police Operation Foils Hyderabad Blast Plot
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police successfully collaborated in an operation resulting in the arrest of Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, who were planning explosions in Hyderabad. Explosives were confiscated, and both suspects are now in custody awaiting court appearance. Authorities urge public vigilance.
In a significant breakthrough, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police conducted a joint operation resulting in the arrest of two men allegedly planning explosions in Hyderabad. The arrests occurred after police received a tip-off, leading to the detention of Siraj Ur Rehman from Vizianagaram.
Authorities discovered a cache of explosives, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, at Rehman's premises during the operation. The police disclosed that Rehman's confession led to the arrest of a second suspect, Syed Sameer, in Hyderabad.
Both individuals are currently in custody and face legal proceedings. Police officials are calling for public cooperation and heightened vigilance to prevent such incidents in the future.
