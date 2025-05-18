Left Menu

Notorious Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Gunned Down in Sindh

Razaullah Nizamani, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative involved in high-profile attacks including the 2006 RSS headquarters assault, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Sindh, Pakistan. Nizamani was reportedly protected by the Pakistani government at the time of his death. He was also linked to attacks in Bengaluru and Rampur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:13 IST
Notorious Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Gunned Down in Sindh
  • Country:
  • India

The notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani, also known as Abu Saiullah, met his end in Sindh province, Pakistan, as unidentified gunmen shot him dead.

Nizamani, who masterminded the infamous 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, was under Pakistani government protection when he was ambushed.

Apart from the RSS attack, Nizamani was linked to significant acts of terrorism, including the 2005 Indian Institute of Science attack in Bengaluru and the 2001 CRPF camp assault in Rampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025