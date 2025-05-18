Notorious Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Gunned Down in Sindh
Razaullah Nizamani, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative involved in high-profile attacks including the 2006 RSS headquarters assault, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Sindh, Pakistan. Nizamani was reportedly protected by the Pakistani government at the time of his death. He was also linked to attacks in Bengaluru and Rampur.
The notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Razaullah Nizamani, also known as Abu Saiullah, met his end in Sindh province, Pakistan, as unidentified gunmen shot him dead.
Nizamani, who masterminded the infamous 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, was under Pakistani government protection when he was ambushed.
Apart from the RSS attack, Nizamani was linked to significant acts of terrorism, including the 2005 Indian Institute of Science attack in Bengaluru and the 2001 CRPF camp assault in Rampur.
