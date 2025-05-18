Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Talks Stall Amidst Unrelenting Violence

Israeli airstrikes killed over 130 Palestinians in Gaza overnight as attempts for a ceasefire stall. Negotiations in Doha focus on a truce and hostage exchange, but both sides report no progress. Meanwhile, Gaza suffers intensifying bombardment and humanitarian crises, overwhelming hospitals and displacing families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:42 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Talks Stall Amidst Unrelenting Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least 130 Palestinians across Gaza, with no significant progress in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, health officials reported. Negotiations held in Doha considered a truce proposal, but fundamental disagreements persist.

Gaza faces severe humanitarian challenges as hospitals become overwhelmed and aid supplies remain blockaded. Israeli military intends to exert 'operational control' over parts of Gaza, escalating the already dire situation amidst ongoing negotiations.

The conflict has significantly intensified, with widespread casualties and displacement. Israel's blockade and the destruction of healthcare facilities exacerbate the crisis, as Gaza struggles to cope with the shortages of fuel, medical, and food supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025