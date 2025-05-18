Crisis in Gaza: Talks Stall Amidst Unrelenting Violence

Overnight, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least 130 Palestinians across Gaza, with no significant progress in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, health officials reported. Negotiations held in Doha considered a truce proposal, but fundamental disagreements persist.

Gaza faces severe humanitarian challenges as hospitals become overwhelmed and aid supplies remain blockaded. Israeli military intends to exert 'operational control' over parts of Gaza, escalating the already dire situation amidst ongoing negotiations.

The conflict has significantly intensified, with widespread casualties and displacement. Israel's blockade and the destruction of healthcare facilities exacerbate the crisis, as Gaza struggles to cope with the shortages of fuel, medical, and food supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)