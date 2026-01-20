Forced Evacuations Resurface: Israeli Forces Demand Gaza Withdrawal Amid Ceasefire Tensions

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces have compelled several Palestinian families in the southern Gaza Strip to vacate their homes, marking the first evacuation since the October ceasefire. According to local residents and Hamas, the Israeli military is actively expanding its control in the area.

Flyers urging immediate evacuation were dispersed over Bani Suhaila in Khan Younis by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a move reminiscent of strategies employed during past conflicts. Observers note that this evacuation is an alarming development in the stagnant peace process.

Tensions between Israel and Hamas persist as both parties accuse each other of ceasefire violations. Meanwhile, residents endure hardship and displacement, with more than 9,000 individuals affected. The Israeli military cites security concerns, with claimed threats from militants crossing demarcation lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)