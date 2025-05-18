End of a Terror Trail: The Fall of Razaullah Nizamani

Razaullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah, a prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, met his end in Sindh, Pakistan, on Sunday. Known for orchestrating the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, Nizamani was gunned down by unknown assailants.

Despite receiving security from the Pakistani government, Nizamani's departure from his home in Matli soon turned fatal as unidentified gunmen ambushed him near a local crossing.

His terror activities were not limited to the RSS assault; Nizamani also masterminded the 2005 attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and a 2008 assault on a CRPF camp in Rampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)