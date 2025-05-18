Mass Protest in The Hague: Dutch Call for Action Against Gaza Crisis

In a significant show of public dissent, approximately 100,000 protesters filled the streets of The Hague on Sunday, demanding that the Dutch government adopt a firmer stance against Israeli military actions in Gaza.

The demonstration, organized by Oxfam Novib, saw protesters clad in red, symbolically calling for a 'red line' against the ongoing siege that has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, cutting off essential supplies like food, fuel, and medical aid.

The protest passed the International Court of Justice, underscoring ongoing legal challenges against Israel. Yet, the Dutch government's official response remains muted, with opposition figures like Geert Wilders labeling the demonstrators as supporters of Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)