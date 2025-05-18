Left Menu

Mass Protest in The Hague: Dutch Call for Action Against Gaza Crisis

A massive protest in The Hague saw nearly 100,000 people marching to demand tougher action from the Dutch government against Israel's actions in Gaza. The protest, organized by Oxfam Novib, urged a 'red line' against Israel's siege, highlighting allegations of war crimes and calls for EU action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a significant show of public dissent, approximately 100,000 protesters filled the streets of The Hague on Sunday, demanding that the Dutch government adopt a firmer stance against Israeli military actions in Gaza.

The demonstration, organized by Oxfam Novib, saw protesters clad in red, symbolically calling for a 'red line' against the ongoing siege that has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, cutting off essential supplies like food, fuel, and medical aid.

The protest passed the International Court of Justice, underscoring ongoing legal challenges against Israel. Yet, the Dutch government's official response remains muted, with opposition figures like Geert Wilders labeling the demonstrators as supporters of Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

