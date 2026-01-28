OIC's Engagement with China Sparks Controversy Amid Uyghur Genocide Concerns
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held talks with senior Chinese leaders to enhance relations, sparking backlash due to ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims. Critics argue this engagement betrays the OIC's mission to protect Muslim communities worldwide. The CUS urges the OIC to address human rights violations in China's Xinjiang region.
The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened with high-ranking Chinese officials in Beijing on January 26. The meetings, covered by China's Xinhua News Agency, focused on strengthening ties and expanding collaboration in multiple sectors. Both parties emphasized their historical connections and common interests.
However, the Centre for Uyghur Studies (CUS) expressed grave concern over this interaction, highlighting persistent human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) against Uyghurs. Alleged violations include forced labour, detentions, and suppression of religious activities.
CUS claims these abuses are systematic efforts to eradicate Uyghur identity. It condemned the OIC's apparent endorsement of China's policies, urging a reassessment of principles in line with the organisation's founding mission to protect Muslim communities globally.
