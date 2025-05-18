Left Menu

Minister Shah's Remarks Spark Legal Controversy

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faces legal action after remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi led to a high court directive for an FIR. Despite Shah expressing remorse, the Supreme Court is set to review the case. The controversy arises from comments deemed offensive, sparking national attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:48 IST
The legal troubles of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah have intensified, as the Supreme Court prepares to hear his plea against a high court directive to file an FIR over his remarks aimed at Col Sofiya Qureshi. The apex court's hearing is scheduled following a series of judicial admonishments aimed at the minister.

Justice B R Gavai, addressing Shah's legal counsel, emphasized the gravity of a minister's words, especially in the current national climate. This stems from an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which criticized Shah's language as 'scurrilous' and akin to 'language of the gutters' following his comments about Col Qureshi.

An FIR was registered against Shah for promoting enmity, reflecting the criticism his comments have attracted. Shah, under pressure, expressed willingness to offer repeated apologies if his statements offended, contrasting with his defense that the remarks were misunderstood and magnified by media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

