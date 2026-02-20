Controversy and Consequence: Sabarimala Tantri's Legal Battle

Senior BJP leader P S Sreedharan Pillai revealed his advice to the Tantri of Sabarimala Temple during the 2018 women's entry controversy, recommending the shrine's closure amid widespread protests following a Supreme Court verdict.

Pillai accused the state of orchestrating a politically motivated move, criticizing the facilitation of two women reaching the temple's sacred steps and alleging state involvement in their escort.

Pillai also discussed the subsequent arrest of the Tantri in an unrelated gold loss case, labeling it retaliatory and unsupported by evidence, thus highlighting the ongoing tension between the state's policies and religious traditions.