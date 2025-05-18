Controversy and Outrage: Arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad Spurs Debate
The JNU Teachers' Association denounced the arrest of Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his social media remarks regarding Operation Sindoor, emphasizing freedom of speech and demanding his release. The arrest followed complaints involving comments about high-ranking women officers. Legal actions and protests are ongoing against these charges.
The arrest of Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has sparked significant controversy. Charged with endangering the country's sovereignty due to social media posts, the action has been condemned by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA), who demand his immediate release.
Mahmudabad's remarks, allegedly misunderstood, revolved around Operation Sindoor and included comments about female military officers, sparking a notice from the Haryana State Commission for Women. His criticisms of rightwing politics add a layer to the complex discourse surrounding his case.
JNUTA has called for the charges to be dropped, asserting the importance of maintaining academic freedom and protecting legitimate rights. Mahmudabad's lawyer argues that his comments are within the limits of free academic and democratic speech.
