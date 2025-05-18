Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing in Mogadishu's Military Camp

A suicide bomber targeted young recruits at a military camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing at least 13 and injuring 21 others. The al-Shabab extremist group, known for its insurgency efforts, is suspected of the attack. Similar incidents have plagued the region in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

A suicide bomber struck a military camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing at least 13 young recruits and injuring 21 more as they waited to register, witnesses reported. The explosion caused chaos as people fled the scene.

Mogadishu remains under threat from the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group, notorious for its decade-long insurgency aiming to impose strict Islamic law. Attacks on military and governmental sites are part of their modus operandi.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, a guard, identified as Hussein, recounted the devastation, describing how the attacker posed as a recruit before detonating the bomb, leaving behind several casualties, including civilians. A prior attack in July 2023 at a local military academy had been claimed by al-Shabab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

