Left Menu

'Attack' on minorities unacceptable: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the alleged attacks on minorities are unacceptable and said curbing riotous groups is a shared and urgent duty to be enforced with firm resolve.MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor-politician Vijay-led TVK too condemned the alleged attacks targeting Christian places of worship.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 19:52 IST
'Attack' on minorities unacceptable: TN CM Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the alleged attacks on minorities are unacceptable and said curbing riotous groups is a shared and urgent duty to be enforced with firm resolve.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor-politician Vijay-led TVK too condemned the alleged attacks targeting Christian places of worship. Stalin said the true strength and character of the majority people lies in ensuring that minorities lived without fear.

''When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the Prime Minister participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation,'' he said in a social media post.

After Manipur, alleged ''reports of attacks on minorities'' in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve.

Claiming a reported ''74 per cent rise'' in hate speech against minorities since the BJP assumed office at the Centre, he said it signalled ''grave danger ahead.'' Vaiko said he condemned the ''Hindutva mobs'' that targeted the churches and Christians in a number of places, including Raipur and Jabalpur and demanded that the respective state governments take stern action against those who had unleashed violence. TVK propaganda general secretary K G Arunraaj strongly condemned the alleged attacks against churches and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemn it and ensure the security of the minorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025