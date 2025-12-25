'Attack' on minorities unacceptable: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the alleged attacks on minorities are unacceptable and said curbing riotous groups is a shared and urgent duty to be enforced with firm resolve.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor-politician Vijay-led TVK too condemned the alleged attacks targeting Christian places of worship. Stalin said the true strength and character of the majority people lies in ensuring that minorities lived without fear.

''When a few right-wing violent groups, acting in the name of the majority, indulge in attacks and riots, even as the Prime Minister participates in Christmas celebrations, it sends a disturbing message to the nation,'' he said in a social media post.

After Manipur, alleged ''reports of attacks on minorities'' in Jabalpur, Raipur, and elsewhere are unacceptable to anyone who values harmony. Curbing riotous groups that divide society is therefore a shared and urgent duty, to be enforced with firm resolve.

Claiming a reported ''74 per cent rise'' in hate speech against minorities since the BJP assumed office at the Centre, he said it signalled ''grave danger ahead.'' Vaiko said he condemned the ''Hindutva mobs'' that targeted the churches and Christians in a number of places, including Raipur and Jabalpur and demanded that the respective state governments take stern action against those who had unleashed violence. TVK propaganda general secretary K G Arunraaj strongly condemned the alleged attacks against churches and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemn it and ensure the security of the minorities.

