Crackdown in Hapur: Fake Degrees Scandal Uncovered
A raid by the UP Special Task Force at Monad University in Hapur uncovered a major fake marksheets and degrees scandal, leading to the arrest of 10 personnel, including the university chairman. The operation involved fraudulently charging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 4 lakh per document.
A significant discovery of counterfeit marksheets and degrees was made at a private university in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, following a raid conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, as confirmed by police officials on Sunday.
The operation led to the arrest of 10 individuals, including the university chairman Vijendra Singh Hooda, along with several staff members such as Mukesh Thakur, Anil Batra, Nitin Kumar Singh, Gaurav Sharma, Sunny Kashyap, Imran, Kuldeep, Vipul Talyan, and Sandeep Sehrawat. The raid happened late on Saturday.
During the investigation, it was disclosed that these individuals charged between Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh per fraudulent marksheet. Essential documents and computers were seized during the raid at Monad University. An FIR was lodged under various sections related to cheating and forgery, and the accused were brought to court and subsequently jailed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
