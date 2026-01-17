Left Menu

SRS Group Executives Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders in Rs 2,200 Crore Fraud

A special court in Gurugram has declared two SRS Group executives, Sunil Jindal and Jitender Kumar Garg, as fugitive economic offenders in a Rs 2,200 crore fraud case. The Enforcement Directorate had sought this declaration following multiple FIRs alleging fraud through shell companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:06 IST
SRS Group Executives Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders in Rs 2,200 Crore Fraud

In a landmark decision, a special PMLA court in Gurugram has declared two executives of the SRS Group as fugitive economic offenders in a high-profile fraud case involving Rs 2,200 crore, according to officials.

The declaration, made by Special Judge Vani Gopal Sharma on January 15 under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, implicates Sunil Jindal and Jitender Kumar Garg, marking a significant development in efforts to crack down on financial crimes.

The Enforcement Directorate pursued the declaration following 81 FIRs filed by law enforcement agencies, accusing the SRS Group of luring investors with false promises and laundering funds through hundreds of shell companies.

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026