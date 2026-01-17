SRS Group Executives Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders in Rs 2,200 Crore Fraud

In a landmark decision, a special PMLA court in Gurugram has declared two executives of the SRS Group as fugitive economic offenders in a high-profile fraud case involving Rs 2,200 crore, according to officials.

The declaration, made by Special Judge Vani Gopal Sharma on January 15 under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, implicates Sunil Jindal and Jitender Kumar Garg, marking a significant development in efforts to crack down on financial crimes.

The Enforcement Directorate pursued the declaration following 81 FIRs filed by law enforcement agencies, accusing the SRS Group of luring investors with false promises and laundering funds through hundreds of shell companies.