Iron Rod Assault Shakes Delhi Airport Security Officer
A compliance officer from Delhi Airport's Aviation Security was attacked with an iron rod near a hotel following a conflict with a car driver over honking. The assailant fled with his vehicle, and the victim received medical care before filing an FIR. Police are investigating the incident.
A compliance officer affiliated with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport faced a brutal assault involving an iron rod near a hotel. This incident occurred after the officer requested a car driver to cease honking, according to a report released on Sunday.
The police detailed that the attack transpired in Dwarka Sector-13 on a Saturday evening. The 31-year-old victim, residing in Raj Nagar Part-II, was targeted by an unidentified individual who made a swift escape with his automobile after the attack.
Police launched a comprehensive investigation following the lodged FIR. They believe the suspect frequents a gym in the vicinity and are optimistic about apprehending him imminently, as stated by a senior police officer.
