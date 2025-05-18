Iron Rod Assault Shakes Delhi Airport Security Officer

A compliance officer affiliated with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport faced a brutal assault involving an iron rod near a hotel. This incident occurred after the officer requested a car driver to cease honking, according to a report released on Sunday.

The police detailed that the attack transpired in Dwarka Sector-13 on a Saturday evening. The 31-year-old victim, residing in Raj Nagar Part-II, was targeted by an unidentified individual who made a swift escape with his automobile after the attack.

Police launched a comprehensive investigation following the lodged FIR. They believe the suspect frequents a gym in the vicinity and are optimistic about apprehending him imminently, as stated by a senior police officer.

