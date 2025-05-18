Left Menu

Iron Rod Assault Shakes Delhi Airport Security Officer

A compliance officer from Delhi Airport's Aviation Security was attacked with an iron rod near a hotel following a conflict with a car driver over honking. The assailant fled with his vehicle, and the victim received medical care before filing an FIR. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A compliance officer affiliated with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport faced a brutal assault involving an iron rod near a hotel. This incident occurred after the officer requested a car driver to cease honking, according to a report released on Sunday.

The police detailed that the attack transpired in Dwarka Sector-13 on a Saturday evening. The 31-year-old victim, residing in Raj Nagar Part-II, was targeted by an unidentified individual who made a swift escape with his automobile after the attack.

Police launched a comprehensive investigation following the lodged FIR. They believe the suspect frequents a gym in the vicinity and are optimistic about apprehending him imminently, as stated by a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

