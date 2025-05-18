Left Menu

Mastermind of Lashkar-e-Taiba Attacks Gunned Down in Sindh

Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, also known as Abu Saifullah Khalid, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sindh, Pakistan. Khalid was a key figure in several notorious terrorist attacks in India, including the 2006 RSS headquarters attack. His death has been linked to personal enmity, according to local reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:12 IST
In a significant development, Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, a pivotal terrorist figure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Sindh, Pakistan. Khalid, who operated under multiple aliases, orchestrated several high-profile attacks in India.

Notably, Khalid masterminded the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, India. His involvement in the 2005 Indian Institute of Science attack and a 2008 assault on a CRPF camp in Rampur further established his role as a key operative.

Khalid's operations extended into Nepal, where he facilitated terrorist activities across borders before returning to Pakistan. His death, reportedly due to personal vendettas, marks the end of a dangerous career in terrorism.

