Electoral Scandal: Systems Manager Suspended for Misconduct

A systems manager in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has been suspended by the Election Commission for unauthorized access and misconduct. The individual reportedly added his mobile number to the login credentials of an electoral officer and improperly accessed the system to handle voter applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:24 IST
A systems manager in the Kakdwip subdivision of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has been suspended by the Election Commission due to 'gross misconduct', according to an official statement.

The suspension was enforced immediately following a complaint received by the district administration. The manager was found guilty of inserting his mobile number into the login credentials of an assistant electoral registration officer without authorization.

Using the OTP sent to his unauthorized number, he logged into the system and processed applications under Forms 6, 7, and 8, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

