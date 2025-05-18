Left Menu

Engineer Transferred After Ritualistic Rice Request Stirs Controversy

Executive Engineer Ashutosh Kumar was transferred after ordering employees to bring rice for a temple ritual, aimed at locating a missing service book. The act, deemed a rule violation, sparked administrative reactions and went viral, compelling authorities to demand an explanation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champawat | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Executive Engineer in Champawat district's Lohaghat, who instructed employees to bring rice for a temple ritual aimed at recovering a missing service book, was transferred according to officials.

A directive from PWD Secretary Dr. Pankaj Pandey reallocated Executive Engineer Ashutosh Kumar to the Regional Chief in Pauri after his controversial rice-request order circulated on social media.

The order, issued by Kumar from the National Highway Section Office, called officers to bring rice, creating administrative buzz. Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra marked it a conduct breach and demanded Kumar's explanation, although his transfer ensued before its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

