Engineer Transferred After Ritualistic Rice Request Stirs Controversy

An Executive Engineer in Champawat district's Lohaghat, who instructed employees to bring rice for a temple ritual aimed at recovering a missing service book, was transferred according to officials.

A directive from PWD Secretary Dr. Pankaj Pandey reallocated Executive Engineer Ashutosh Kumar to the Regional Chief in Pauri after his controversial rice-request order circulated on social media.

The order, issued by Kumar from the National Highway Section Office, called officers to bring rice, creating administrative buzz. Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra marked it a conduct breach and demanded Kumar's explanation, although his transfer ensued before its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)