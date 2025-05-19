International Leaders Unite on Ukraine Crisis Strategies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in crucial dialogue with leaders from the U.S., Italy, France, and Germany on Sunday, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a spokesperson from Downing Street.

The discussions emphasized potential sanctions that may be applied if Russia does not commit earnestly to ceasefire agreements and peace talks, as noted by the spokesperson.

The leaders underscored the significance of a coordinated international approach to address the crisis and pressure Russia into meaningful negotiations for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)