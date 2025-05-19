Elderly Woman's Ordeal: Assault Underlines Safety Concerns

An elderly woman was allegedly assaulted by a man who offered her a ride on his scooter in the Bhota area, police reported on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur of Hamipur, the 65-year-old woman was attacked after seeking affordable transport home from Jalandhar on Saturday night. She opted for a lift from a stranger who claimed to travel in her direction, unable to afford a taxi.

However, the suspect diverted her to Jhiraldi forest, assaulted her, and fled. Authorities provided medical attention to the victim and captured the accused hiding nearby. Investigations continue to resolve this grievous crime.

