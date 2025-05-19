Left Menu

Elderly Woman's Ordeal: Assault Underlines Safety Concerns

An elderly woman suffered a harrowing ordeal after accepting a lift from a man who allegedly raped her. This distressing incident highlights significant safety concerns and the plight of vulnerable individuals. Police apprehended the suspect, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the crime.

  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman was allegedly assaulted by a man who offered her a ride on his scooter in the Bhota area, police reported on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur of Hamipur, the 65-year-old woman was attacked after seeking affordable transport home from Jalandhar on Saturday night. She opted for a lift from a stranger who claimed to travel in her direction, unable to afford a taxi.

However, the suspect diverted her to Jhiraldi forest, assaulted her, and fled. Authorities provided medical attention to the victim and captured the accused hiding nearby. Investigations continue to resolve this grievous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

