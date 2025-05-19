Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Ensures Equal Pension for All High Court Judges

The Supreme Court has ruled that all high court judges will receive full pension and retirement benefits, eliminating disparities based on appointment timing or designation. This decision reinforces the right to equality under Article 14 and ensures uniform benefits for all retired judges and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment on Monday, mandating that all high court judges, including additional judges, are entitled to full pension and retirement benefits. This ruling seeks to address and eliminate existing disparities.

According to the verdict, former chief justices of the high courts will receive an annual pension of Rs 15 lakh. Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih emphasized that any denial of such benefits would violate the right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The bench clarified that discrimination based on the timing of appointment or judge designation is unconstitutional. Families of deceased additional judges will receive the same pension benefits as those of permanent judges, ensuring equality across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

