Alleged Illegal Stay: South Korean Arrested at the Indo-Nepal Border

A South Korean national, Kim Young Dae, was arrested near the Nepal border for allegedly staying in India illegally since 2017. His visa expired in 2021, but he continued to reside in the country, even obtaining an Aadhaar card fraudulently. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A South Korean national was detained near the Nepal border for unauthorized residency in India, officials announced on Monday.

Kim Young Dae, from South Korea's Kyoung Ki Do province, faced arrest on Sunday after attempting to cross into Nepal without appropriate travel papers. His visa expired two years ago, leading to his illegal stay in the nation.

Amid interrogation, Dae confessed to working in Chennai and illicitly obtaining an Aadhaar card, stated East Champaran district's SP Swarn Prabhat. Authorities have filed a case and commenced a thorough investigation, notifying other relevant agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

