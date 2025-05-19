Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Struggling Internship Scheme

The Congress party has criticized the Modi government for its alleged poor implementation of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. The scheme, which was introduced with much fanfare, has reportedly struggled with low participation and high attrition rates, according to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh shared a media report suggesting that the scheme, despite being a flagship program promised in the Union Budget, has failed to engage significant interest. Only Rs 21.1 crore of the Rs 380 crore revised budget has been utilized, with only 28,000 of the 82,000 internship offers accepted.

Congress argues that this failure highlights a broader issue of poor program management by the Modi government, also raising questions about its ability to conduct a successful nationwide caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)