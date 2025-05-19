Stalemate in U.S.-Iran Nuclear Discussions Over Enrichment Standoff

Nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States are facing a stalemate. Washington demands Tehran halt its uranium enrichment activities completely, a stance that Iran firmly opposes.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized the need for a new agreement prohibiting uranium enrichment, which Tehran views as integral to its peaceful nuclear energy goals. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhtravanchi has made it clear this demand is unacceptable.

Amid ongoing tension, U.S. President Donald Trump's comments during a recent Gulf visit pointed to a possible imminent deal, albeit contradicted by differing American public and private positions, complicating negotiations. Mediator Oman is expected to announce a fifth round of talks.

