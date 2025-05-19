Left Menu

Pramod Sawant Leads Pre-Monsoon Preparedness in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant convened a meeting to assess pre-monsoon readiness in flood-prone areas. He announced financial allocations for villages and municipalities for preparedness activities and directed departments to tackle structural concerns and improve river desiltation efforts. Key officials and agencies participated in the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:19 IST
Pramod Sawant Leads Pre-Monsoon Preparedness in Goa
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa is ramping up its pre-monsoon readiness as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spearheaded a meeting with various agencies on Monday. Prioritizing flood-prone areas, Sawant discussed the state's strategy ahead of the impending southwest monsoon set to hit in early June.

Financial provisions were approved, with Rs 35,000 allocated to each village panchayat, Rs 60,000 for B-category municipalities, and Rs 1.1 lakh designated for A-category municipalities. This funding is intended to facilitate essential pre-monsoon works, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The meeting, held at Porvorim, included directives for appointing nodal officers across departments to tackle monsoon-related queries. Emphasizing safety, Sawant instructed the Public Works Department to target dilapidated structures, while the Water Resources Department was tasked with river desilting. The State Disaster Management Authority, along with state ministers and key departmental figures, including fire services and the Indian Navy, participated in the comprehensive review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025