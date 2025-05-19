Pramod Sawant Leads Pre-Monsoon Preparedness in Goa

Goa is ramping up its pre-monsoon readiness as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spearheaded a meeting with various agencies on Monday. Prioritizing flood-prone areas, Sawant discussed the state's strategy ahead of the impending southwest monsoon set to hit in early June.

Financial provisions were approved, with Rs 35,000 allocated to each village panchayat, Rs 60,000 for B-category municipalities, and Rs 1.1 lakh designated for A-category municipalities. This funding is intended to facilitate essential pre-monsoon works, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The meeting, held at Porvorim, included directives for appointing nodal officers across departments to tackle monsoon-related queries. Emphasizing safety, Sawant instructed the Public Works Department to target dilapidated structures, while the Water Resources Department was tasked with river desilting. The State Disaster Management Authority, along with state ministers and key departmental figures, including fire services and the Indian Navy, participated in the comprehensive review.

