Uttar Pradesh's Bold Step: Eradicating Child Labour by 2027

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to eliminate child labour by 2027 through a multi-faceted strategy encompassing education, awareness, and rehabilitation. Special programs coincide with the World Day Against Child Labour. Initiatives include financial aid to families and educational opportunities to transform social attitudes towards child labour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:24 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious campaign to eradicate child labour across the state by 2027, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The comprehensive initiative involves increased awareness, education, and rehabilitation efforts aimed at providing children with educational opportunities rather than labour. Special programs are scheduled for June 12, aligning with the World Day Against Child Labour, to bolster support for the campaign.

Under the efforts, over 10,000 child labourers have been identified, with thousands receiving educational rehabilitation to facilitate a return to school. Family assistance is provided to prevent child labour, while the 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana' supports working children's education with financial aid. The state government has allocated a Rs 40 crore fund to support these programs, emphasizing a commitment to children's education, security, and dignity.

