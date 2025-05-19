Uttar Pradesh's Bold Step: Eradicating Child Labour by 2027

The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious campaign to eradicate child labour across the state by 2027, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The comprehensive initiative involves increased awareness, education, and rehabilitation efforts aimed at providing children with educational opportunities rather than labour. Special programs are scheduled for June 12, aligning with the World Day Against Child Labour, to bolster support for the campaign.

Under the efforts, over 10,000 child labourers have been identified, with thousands receiving educational rehabilitation to facilitate a return to school. Family assistance is provided to prevent child labour, while the 'Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana' supports working children's education with financial aid. The state government has allocated a Rs 40 crore fund to support these programs, emphasizing a commitment to children's education, security, and dignity.

