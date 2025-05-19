Deadly Blast in Balochistan: Market Explosion Claims Lives and Ignites Panic

A bomb blast near a bustling market in Pakistan's Balochistan province claimed four lives and left 20 injured, according to reports. The explosion occurred near Jabbar Market in the Killa Abdullah district on Sunday, causing extensive structural damage and widespread panic among the locals.

The explosion led to the collapse of several shops and ignited fires in multiple establishments, as reported by The Express Tribune newspaper. Killa Abdullah Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating that the market's proximity to the Frontier Corps Fort was a key factor in the incident.

Following the blast, a brief gunfight ensued between unidentified assailants and Frontier Corps personnel. Law enforcement swiftly sealed off the area, launching a thorough search and clearance operation. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes on the heels of another violent incident in Khuzdar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)