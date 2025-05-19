WHO Assembly Excludes Taiwan Amidst Global Tensions

The World Health Organization (WHO) assembly in Geneva witnessed a significant decision on Monday as Taiwan was excluded from the annual meeting. This decision came after China voiced strong objections, influencing the rejection of a proposal brought forth by several countries urging Taiwan's inclusion as an observer.

Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, two of the few nations maintaining formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, spoke on behalf of the group advocating for Taiwan. Their representatives argued that Taiwan's exclusion weakens global preparedness and collective response to health challenges. Despite this support, major Western nations remained silent on the matter, and the United States notably left its seat unoccupied during the discourse.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu emphasized that the proposal challenged the authority of the UN and reiterated China's view of Taiwan as its territory. While Taiwan was previously an observer between 2009 and 2016, its participation remains a contentious issue due to China's longstanding opposition. A Taiwanese delegation actively campaigned for inclusion, marking its presence in Geneva through symbolic imagery.

