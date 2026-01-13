Unexpected Diplomatic Ties Stir Controversy

A surprise meeting between China's Communist Party delegates and the RSS brass at their headquarters has set political circles abuzz.

Though the informal meeting was termed a routine courtesy call, involving no official agenda, Congress has seized upon the occasion to criticize the BJP, alleging inconsistency and concealment in its approach to China.

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a scathing critique of the BJP for its purported ties with the CPC, claiming a hypocritical stance in contrast to its previous rhetoric. Accusations of selective engagements and hidden intentions have fueled a heated political debate.

