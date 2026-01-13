Diplomatic Ties Tested: South Korea and Japan Leaders Meet Amid Regional Tensions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The meeting seeks to mend at times strained relations as Japan deals with a growing dispute with China.

At stake is Takaichi's political future, as speculation grows over a possible snap election aimed at increasing her party's parliamentary seats. The summit will take place in Nara, notable for its ancient deer and revered temples, reflecting Japan's Buddhist history linked to Korea.

The leaders will address critical issues including trade, U.S. alliances, and North Korean threats, all amidst the backdrop of China's assertive policies. Historical grievances are sidelined as cooperation on mutual challenges, like defense and economic ties, takes precedence.

