Odisha Cracks Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

In a significant move, Odisha's government is cracking down on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing across multiple districts in the state. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced the operation on Monday, revealing that a Special Task Force has been established to coordinate this effort.

District collectors and coastal security agencies have received instructions to identify undocumented foreign nationals. The crackdown extends to both urban and rural areas, with a firm government stance against foreigners residing without legal status. Engineering departments have been directed to avoid employing any undocumented foreign nationals.

Data collection and arrest operations have already begun, with the Special Task Force identifying numerous illegal settlers across districts like Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur. The Chief Minister emphasized that the state will not tolerate illegal immigration, with criminal cases already registered against various offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)