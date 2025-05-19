Left Menu

Ramaphosa Seeks Economic Opportunities for South Africa in Washington Discussions

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Washington to discuss potential business opportunities for Elon Musk's companies, aiming to mend relations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Talks will focus on trade proposals and addressing concerns raised by Trump's administration, including tariffs and Tesla-related deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:20 IST
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Washington this week to explore business prospects for Elon Musk's enterprises, hoping to repair ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, as confirmed by Ramaphosa's spokesperson on Monday.

In recent times, Trump has criticized South Africa over its land reform policies and a genocide case against Israel, leading to a cut in funding and the granting of refugee status to a group of white South Africans, a move contested by South Africa's government.

During the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, South African officials plan to propose a trade deal, possibly offering Tesla favorable tariffs in exchange for setting up electric vehicle charging stations in South Africa. Furthermore, discussions could include licensing issues for Musk's satellite company, Starlink, amid previous controversies and tariff-related pressures from the U.S.

