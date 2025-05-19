Breaking News: First Arrest in Moreh IRB Post Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced its first arrest in connection with the attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post at Moreh, Manipur. This arrest is a key development in the 2024 attack case, where one policeman lost his life, and two sustained injuries.

Thangminlar Mate, also known as Lenin Mate, was apprehended in Silchar, Assam. Mate is a resident of Tengnoupal, Manipur, and his links to any specific militant group remain inconclusive. After his capture, the Silchar court granted the NIA transit remand custody of Mate for further proceedings in Guwahati.

The attack, attributed to suspected Kuki militants, highlights the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups in the region, which has resulted in over 260 deaths since May 2023. The imposition of President's Rule in Manipur followed the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

