Teacher Arrested in South Delhi for Alleged Rape of Teenage Girl

A teacher has been arrested in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar for the alleged rape of a teenage girl. The accused, Raj Kamal, is facing charges for an incident involving a 15-year-old class 10 student who was allegedly raped at his residence.

According to reports, the victim was on her way to buy a register for school when Kamal offered her one from his home. The incident reportedly occurred shortly thereafter at the accused's place.

Authorities have registered a case against Kamal, who is a contractual teacher at a local government school. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been disclosed at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)