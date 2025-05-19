Teacher Arrested in South Delhi for Alleged Rape of Teenage Girl
A 26-year-old man, identified as Raj Kamal, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The incident occurred when the victim visited Kamal's residence to borrow a register. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections.
A teacher has been arrested in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar for the alleged rape of a teenage girl. The accused, Raj Kamal, is facing charges for an incident involving a 15-year-old class 10 student who was allegedly raped at his residence.
According to reports, the victim was on her way to buy a register for school when Kamal offered her one from his home. The incident reportedly occurred shortly thereafter at the accused's place.
Authorities have registered a case against Kamal, who is a contractual teacher at a local government school. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been disclosed at this time.
