Left Menu

Teacher Arrested in South Delhi for Alleged Rape of Teenage Girl

A 26-year-old man, identified as Raj Kamal, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The incident occurred when the victim visited Kamal's residence to borrow a register. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:32 IST
Teacher Arrested in South Delhi for Alleged Rape of Teenage Girl
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher has been arrested in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar for the alleged rape of a teenage girl. The accused, Raj Kamal, is facing charges for an incident involving a 15-year-old class 10 student who was allegedly raped at his residence.

According to reports, the victim was on her way to buy a register for school when Kamal offered her one from his home. The incident reportedly occurred shortly thereafter at the accused's place.

Authorities have registered a case against Kamal, who is a contractual teacher at a local government school. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been disclosed at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025