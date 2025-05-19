Exposing the NRDRM Scam: Fake Job Racket Busted
Delhi Police dismantled a fraudulent job recruitment scheme, arresting two men, including leader Rashid Choudhury. Under the guise of NRDRM, a sham government body, the scam targeted job seekers by collecting fees. The suspects were tracked through bank accounts and CCTV, resulting in significant arrests and seizures.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a major fake job recruitment scheme, detaining two individuals, including the ringleader, Rashid Choudhury, officials announced Monday.
Choudhury, native to Hyderabad, orchestrated the cyber deception by disguising the operation as the National Rural Development and Recreation Mission (NRDRM), misleading job hopefuls into paying registration fees.
Upon receiving complaints from the Ministry of Rural Development, investigations led officers to follow a money trail through Assam, revealing withdrawals facilitated by mules. Ultimately, police captured two suspects, uncovering tools and evidence vital to the ongoing probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
