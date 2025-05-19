Exposing the NRDRM Scam: Fake Job Racket Busted

Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a major fake job recruitment scheme, detaining two individuals, including the ringleader, Rashid Choudhury, officials announced Monday.

Choudhury, native to Hyderabad, orchestrated the cyber deception by disguising the operation as the National Rural Development and Recreation Mission (NRDRM), misleading job hopefuls into paying registration fees.

Upon receiving complaints from the Ministry of Rural Development, investigations led officers to follow a money trail through Assam, revealing withdrawals facilitated by mules. Ultimately, police captured two suspects, uncovering tools and evidence vital to the ongoing probe.

