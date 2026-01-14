Left Menu

Indian Ministry Clarifies: No Mandate on Source Code Sharing

The Ministry of Electronics and IT in India has clarified that the sharing of source code is not mandatory, countering reports suggesting otherwise. The Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT) confirmed this, emphasizing the protection of intellectual property. Consultations on mobile security and standards continue to ensure industry alignment.

  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has officially announced that the sharing of source code is not obligatory, dismissing earlier reports indicating such a requirement. The announcement, backed by the Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT), underscores the ministry's intent to protect intellectual property and align with industry best practices.

The Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT), which includes industry's major players like Apple and Samsung, reiterated that an Office Memorandum from June 18, 2025, overrides any previous interpretations about mandatory source code sharing. The ministry maintains that while mobile security remains a top priority, discussions on these matters are ongoing.

The Ministry emphasizes engaging with industry stakeholders to refine safety standards under the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR). It focuses on balancing compliance burdens with international best practices, especially given the increasing use of smartphones for crucial services and transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

