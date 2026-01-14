Left Menu

Mykhailo Fedorov's Technological Overhaul: Leading Ukraine's Defense Ministry with Innovation

Mykhailo Fedorov was appointed as Ukraine's defense minister. He aims to drive innovation and digitize the military during the ongoing war with Russia. Previously involved in high-tech initiatives, Fedorov plans to reform the army's structure and technology use. His appointment follows a major government reshuffle amid corruption issues.

In a pivotal development, Ukraine's parliament has appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as the new defense minister. Fedorov, 34, has vowed to initiate innovative reforms to bolster the military amidst the protracted war with Russia.

Known for his role in driving Ukraine's high-tech response to Russian aggression, Fedorov aims to integrate advanced technologies such as drones and AI into military strategies. His previous efforts include enhancing frontline connectivity through Starlink terminals and establishing a drone defense line.

This appointment is part of a broader reshuffle by President Zelenskiy in response to recent corruption scandals and strategic military challenges. Fedorov's vision emphasizes digitization and structural reform to boost efficiency and minimize casualties on the battlefield.

