Odisha CM's Resolve: Tackling Public Grievances Head-On

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has successfully resolved around 85% of public grievances, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing citizens' concerns. This announcement follows his 12th public grievance hearing session since he took office in June last year.

The sessions, predominantly held in Bhubaneswar, aim to tackle common people's issues, with the latest one addressing around 700 individuals who registered online. Despite adverse weather conditions, the event ensured accessibility for all, including special provisions for persons with disabilities.

Majhi's initiative reflects high expectations from the public, who now actively engage via the state government's online platforms. Such efforts highlight the administration's dedication towards enhancing citizen satisfaction and resolving grievances promptly.

