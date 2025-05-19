Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Man Dies as Tractor-Trailer Overturns in Delhi

A 44-year-old man named Wazid tragically passed away after a tractor-trailer overturned in Alipur, Delhi. The incident occurred near Palla Chowk as the vehicle was transporting goods. Wazid got trapped and died from his injuries at the nearby hospital. Legal actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:27 IST
Tragic Accident: Man Dies as Tractor-Trailer Overturns in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident in outer north Delhi's Alipur locality when a tractor-trailer overturned. The unfortunate incident took place near Palla Chowk on Sunday, and the vehicle was reportedly carrying goods at the time.

Wazid, who hailed from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was trapped beneath the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. Despite being rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to a senior police officer.

Following the accident, the driver, identified as Harun, accompanied the injured man to the hospital. Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rash driving and negligence resulting in death. The police have impounded the vehicle, and further legal proceedings are in motion. Meanwhile, Wazid's family has been notified, and his body is being preserved for an autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025