Tragic Accident: Man Dies as Tractor-Trailer Overturns in Delhi

A 44-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident in outer north Delhi's Alipur locality when a tractor-trailer overturned. The unfortunate incident took place near Palla Chowk on Sunday, and the vehicle was reportedly carrying goods at the time.

Wazid, who hailed from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was trapped beneath the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. Despite being rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to a senior police officer.

Following the accident, the driver, identified as Harun, accompanied the injured man to the hospital. Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rash driving and negligence resulting in death. The police have impounded the vehicle, and further legal proceedings are in motion. Meanwhile, Wazid's family has been notified, and his body is being preserved for an autopsy.

